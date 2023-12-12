Habitat for Humanity, Roanoke College officials dedicate 18th R House

SALEM, Va. – Habitat of Humanity celebrated six months of work with Roanoke College as they dedicated the 18th Roanoke College R House, which is a part of the freshman orientation for the college.

“So the freshman, faculty, and staff come together during the summer and begin to build this house on-site with the foundational floors and walls, we construct it on campus, and then it is brought over here on tractor trailers. Cranes put the house together, and then we continue to bring students on-site as well as faculty and staff from roanoke college to complete the house,” said Chris Bowen, Dean of the Chapel at Roanoke College.

Officials with the school say the R House has been a part of freshman orientation since 2005.