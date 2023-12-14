Political analyst weighs in on Pres. Biden impeachment inquiry

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News Political Analyst Ed Lynch believes there can be major implications for both parties when it comes to the President Biden impeachment inquiry.

House Republicans voted Wednesday to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

GOP leadership has made a point to indicate the move does not mean impeaching the president is inevitable but it opens up the investigation more.

“The immediate impact of this is to empower the House of Representatives, lawyers and legal counsel to demand more documents, more interviews, more witnesses, things they couldn’t do with only an informal impeachment inquiry,” Lynch said.

The investigation is centered around allegations the President used his political influence to enrich his son, Hunter Biden.

Earlier this year, a handful of moderate Republicans had voiced skepticism about whether there was enough evidence to kick off an impeachment investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings.

Lynch says the process can move quickly if ultimately there is no connection.

“I think if the administration, the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress are truly convinced that the Republicans are chasing a Red Hearing here they have every interest in speeding this up,” Lynch said.

Election night is less than a year away and the outcome of the process could be a win/loss for either party.

“The more [Democrats] try to stall this, the more they slow it down, the closer and closer it gets to the election and the more risk they’re running,” Lynch said. “If it turns out to be not so serious, well then the Republicans are going to have a lot of questions to answer.”