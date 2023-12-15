One displaced after house fire in Roanoke County

One person was displaced and two dogs were rescued following a house fire in Roanoke County Friday afternoon, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. (Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person was displaced following a house fire in Roanoke County Friday afternoon, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said crews responded to the 3400 block of Richards Boulevard, in the Cave Spring area at 1:53 p.m. for the report of a residential structure fire.

We’re told upon arrival, units found a two-story home with light smoke showing.

Firefighters said the home was not occupied at the time of the fire, but one adult resident was displaced, and they are staying with family.

The department said crews brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes, rescuing two dogs from the fire, both of which are unharmed.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on the scene to investigate the cause and provide a damage estimate.