Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Friday.

According to police, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 81, at the 108-mile marker in Montgomery County.

We’re told a 2022 Hyundai SUV was traveling south at the 108-mile marker when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the guardrail, coming to rest in the right travel lane.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV exited the vehicle and was struck by a 2023 Peterbilt tractor-trailer which was also traveling south. The tractor-trailer then struck a 2009 Dodge Caravan on the right shoulder.

VSP said the driver of the Hyundai was identified as Pamela Crockett, 72, of Hawthorne, FL. We’re told Crockett died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to state police.