Deadly Clifton Forge officer-involved shooting deemed justified, three officers not charged

Alleghany County deputies, Clifton Forge officers respond to incident at apartment building off of Oakhill Dr. on June 30, 2023.

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Alleghany County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner released a report after an investigation was launched into an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in Clifton Forge in June.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of the man was deemed justified.

The incident, on June 30, 2023, happened just after 2 p.m. when Clifton Forge officers and an Alleghany County deputy responded to an ongoing domestic situation at a residence in the 1600 block of Oakhill Avenue.

Once they were inside, Gardner said 38-year-old Leonidas Tamanini ignored verbal commands by officers. An officer then warned Tamanini that a taser would be used, and once the officer deployed the taser, Tamanini charged at them with what was believed to be a loaded hypodermic needle, according to authorities.

One of the officers shot Tamanini, authorities said. He was first aid treatment at the scene, and while being transported to a nearby hospital, he died.

No law enforcement were hurt during the incident.

In the report released on Wednesday, Gardner said, “Under the totality of the circumstances, this was an act of justifiable homicide.”

No criminal charges will be filed against any of the three law enforcement officers involved.

You can read the full report below: