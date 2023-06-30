87º

LIVE

Local News

Police presence on Oakhill Ave. in Clifton Forge

Details are limited at this time | 10 News is working for you to learn more

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Alleghany County, Clifton Forge, Police Presence
Alleghany County deputies, Clifton Forge officers respond to incident at apartment building off of Oakhill Dr. on June 30, 2023 (WSLS)

CLIFTON FORGE, Va.Tune in to 10 News this evening to watch our live reports.

There is an increased police presence on Oakhill Ave. in Clifton Forge.

Alleghany County deputies and Clifton Forge police have been lingering around the outside of the apartment building on Oakhill Ave for a few hours.

We’ve been told Virginia State Police is leading the investigation, and our crew at the scene has seen vehicles from several different agencies come and go.

Oakhill Ave. is currently blocked off to traffic as authorities continue to investigate.

Other details are limited at this time. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

Alleghany deputies respond to Clifton Forge incident (WSLS)

Stay with 10 News as this breaking story develops.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email