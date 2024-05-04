Protecting pets from summer's deadly trap, hot cars

Summer temperatures are right around the corner, and it’s crucial to remember that a quick errand can turn tragic for our furry best friends if they are left in hot cars.

Temperatures are soaring and so are concerns for pet safety. Every year countless pets suffer and tragically, many die as a result of being left in hot cars.

“They suffer. So when animals are left in hot cars, especially if they pass away, it’s not just, oh they were taking a nap, no they suffer,” Lisa O’Neill, director at Angels of Assisi said.

While the dangers are clear, there are steps pet owners can take to ensure the safety of their furry companions.

“Don’t do it unless you can keep the air conditioning on, unless you have somebody in the car with your animal that can keep a watch on things, even taking a risk of parking under the tree with the windows open is just that, very risky,” O’Neill said.

It’s a race against time. Even on mild days temperatures inside a car can escalate rapidly.

The American Kennel Club said the inside of a vehicle parked in 70-degree Fahrenheit weather can reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit in just 20 minutes. On very hot days, temperatures inside parked cars can climb to 140 degrees Fahrenheit in less than one hour.

“As far as keeping them in the car, we talked a second ago about the dos and don’ts about keeping your animal in the car as the temperatures rise, and I think the easy answer is don’t,” O’Neill said.

Hundreds of pets die from car-related heat stroke each year. And while pets can’t sweat like we can, symptoms can range from pets panting to being in distress.

“Heavy panting, sometimes dogs will even sort of pass out. If you see anything like that and you think your dog is acting uncomfortable, panting, not being themselves, your best bet is to get them to an emergency clinic or veterinarians as fast as you can,” she said.

Experts said it can be prevented, so if you are traveling with your animal and out and about on a hot sunny day, make a plan for your pets to either stay with you or have someone watch them instead of leaving them in the hot car.