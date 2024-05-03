77º
Join Insider

Local News

Read Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Dept. closing due to volunteer shortage

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Read Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, Botetourt County
(Read Mountain Fire & Rescue) (WSLS)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After over 20 years of dedicated service, Read Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department is closing its doors to a shortage of volunteers.

The department has served the Read Mountain areas of Botetourt and Roanoke counties since 1991.

Recommended Videos

Officials said unsustainable low membership levels match a nationwide trend of declining volunteerism.

“Recent losses of members and known future departures have led us to a tipping point,” said Read Mountain Volunteer Chief Adam Dickerson. “We have been proudly serving the community since 1991 and are very grateful for the incredible support received from this community.”

Botetourt County Fire-EMS will continue to provide support to the Read Mountain area.

If you would like to become a fire department volunteer or learn more about serving the community, you can visit www.botetourtfirems.org or call 540-928-2220.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos