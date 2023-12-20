How to handle holiday stress

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but that’s not the case for everyone. In fact, for some people, this can be a season of stress.

Community Prevention Initiatives Coordinator Sheila Lythgoe with Blue Ridge Behavioral Health said many people might feel pressure to get everything done for the holidays.

“There’s lots of activities going on, and people just feel overwhelmed. There could be the financial strain of wanting to buy all those presents for everybody,” said Lythgoe.

Lythgoe has some advice for people experiencing overwhelming stress during the holidays. First, she said to take a step back to focus on what is important to them.

“It’s okay to say no. It’s okay not to participate in everything but really just limiting and setting your boundaries of what they feel is most important to have a nice and relaxing holiday season,” said Lythgoe.

She said the same goes for kids too. Lythgoe said it’s important, while school is out, to give children plenty of time to unwind.

“Getting them outside and enjoying activities as a family, that’s very important,” said Lythgoe.

If you have family in another state or are unable to go home for the holidays, you might find yourself alone. Lythgoe said it’s important to make a connection to someone, even if that means making a phone call to friends or family.

“Reaching out through phone calls or texting or even video conferencing with someone but also reaching out to local resources that are available. There’s a lot of things happening in the Roanoke Valley that people can get connected to. There are support groups that are available,” said Lythgoe.

Also, if you notice someone is alone, Lythgoe suggests inviting them over for dinner or even getting coffee.

“We need that connection, especially during the holidays,” said Lythgoe.

Finally, the holidays could leave you with dark thoughts. Lythgoe said to reach out and call the crisis hotline at 988.

“The 988 number is available 24/7. It’s always available for someone to reach out to a trained crisis counselor. There are local resources as well, but just reaching out and asking for help is so important,” said Lythgoe.

You can find more mental health resources here.

Anyone who struggles with drugs or even alcohol is encouraged to have a support system.

“Really using that support system. Who is around them that can really support them and help them make good decisions? And having a plan when they’re spending time with others, and what their plans are for the holidays, and what they can do to support themselves and have the people around them who can be a positive support system for them,” said Lythgoe.