Vinton family of six escapes house fire unharmed thanks to smoke alarms, crews say

VINTON, Va. – A family of six is displaced after their home went up in flames on Tuesday night, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

We’re told crews responded to the 2700 block of Tulip Lane in Vinton for the report of a residential structure fire.

Station 2 responded to the scene and saw the two-story home with the back of the home fully involved in the fire, authorities said.

According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, the fire was brought under control in about 25 minutes.

Crews said six people were inside at the time of the fire – two adults and four children – but all six were able to get out safely thanks to functional smoke alarms.

The family is now displaced and will be staying with relatives and will be assisted by the American Red Cross Virginia Region.

“We want to express our appreciation to the City of Roanoke Fire and EMS for their assistance on this fire,” the release read, in part. “This was the second working fire for units from Roanoke County tonight.”

Authorities said the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

