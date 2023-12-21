Hitting the road this holiday? You’ll want to pack your patience

More than 90% of Virginia’s travelers will be hitting the road since gas prices are at their lowest level in years, according to the AAA.

ROANOKE, VA – The holiday travel rush is officially underway.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

AAA said Thursday is expected to be the busiest day with a projected 3,200,000 Virginians heading out of town.

They said a few more than 100,000 people in the Commonwealth will take to the skies, marking a slight increase from last year, due to improvements from airlines.

”Weather delays and cancellations are a very real thing this time of year. But I think in terms of what airlines can control, we’ve seen improvements and Thanksgiving was, was proof of it,” AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz said.

More than 90% of Virginia’s travelers will be hitting the road since gas prices are at their lowest level in years, according to the AAA.

Either way, you’ll want to pack your patience.

Click here for AAA resources to help plan your next trip, including where the cheapest gas prices are along your route.