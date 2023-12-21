53º
Join Insider

Local News

Nelson County authorities searching for missing 53-year-old Lovingston man

Authorities say he’s reported missing from his home on Front Street

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing, Nelson County, Lovingston
Eric Hart, 53, of Lovingston, last seen at his home on Front Street. (Nelson County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 53-year-old man.

Authorities said Eric Hart, of Lovingston, has been reported missing from his home on Front Street.

We’re told he was last seen on the evening of Dec. 10, 2023, leaving a cab, wearing a dark-colored (black or blue) down coat, blue jeans, a dark-colored stocking hat, and dark-colored tennis shoes with a white stripe.

According to the sheriff’s office, he may have associates in Danville or Farmville.

Hart is described as a 5′9″ tall man, weighing 174 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He also has medical issues which require attention, according to authorities.

If you have any information on Hart’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email