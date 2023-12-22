3.2 million Virginians expected to travel for the holidays, according to AAA

ROANOKE, Va. – With three days until Christmas, the holiday travel rush is in full swing, with millions of people heading out of town.

AAA said that 90 percent of Virginia travelers will be hitting the roads as gas prices drop nearly to their lowest price in over 2 years — just about $3/gallon.

Travelers from in and out of the state are hitting the road to make it in time for the festivities.

“I think that’s about 15 hours currently and then I have 15 more hours to drive to Texas,” a traveler from Canada said.

AAA said that Saturday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28 are expected to be the most congested days on the roads. But the rest stop Friday was packed with travelers from all over the country. A handful of people aren’t the biggest fans of traveling over the holidays.

“Because of all the travel delays, the traffic, but you know it’s just a part of traveling over the holidays,” a holiday traveler said.

Some people decided to travel overnight to beat the holiday rush.

“Overnight the first night. Most of the traveling was overnight. Left at 12:30 am, from Florida to drive. Didn’t have a lot of traffic, and the children would sleep,” a Florida traveler said.

From Canada to Texas, one traveler stopped in Troutville to stretch his legs before another 15 hours of driving.

“It’s currently snowing in Ottawa, I wanted to get away from the snow. I know it’s against the spirit of Christmas but I wanted somewhere more friendly I guess,” a traveler from Canada said.

But all the long hours and cramped car rides are worth it to get to the final destination for the holidays.

“The joy on the little ones faces, that’s what makes it worth it. Little kids giving them the best experience and memories they could possibly have because I remember when I used to have that, I want to give it to them,” a holiday traveler said.

AAA is recommending you check your tires, battery, and brakes, and restock your emergency kit before you hit the road for your and other drivers’ safety.