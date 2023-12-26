South Boston Town Manager announces new interim police chief

The Town of South Boston has announced a new interim chief of police. (Credit: South Boston)

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – South Boston officials have announced the appointment of their new interim police chief.

Ronnie Edmons, who has been serving the agency since April 1990, will take on the new role as Interim Police Chief, according to Town Manager Thomas Raab.

During his time with the agency, Edmons served as a patrol officer, Sergeant in the Patrol Unit, and a leader of the tactical unit, First Sergeant, before retiring with the rank of Lieutenant back in 2020. We’re told Edmons returned to the agency in 2021 as a part-time patrol officer.

“Chief Edmonds’ dedication to his community, love of law enforcement, and ability to be an effective leader made him the right choice to lead the South Boston Police Department during this time,” said Raab.

It was not immediately clear if the search for a new chief would continue during Edmons’ time in the interim.

This comes after former South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young was fired after an investigation into a “personnel matter.”