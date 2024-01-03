LewisGale Montgomery temporarily closing its labor and delivery department

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has temporarily suspended labor and delivery services, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Officials said the decision was made, in part, due to staffing limitations, stating that “recruiting full-time OB/GYNs to LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has been challenging in recent years.”

Patients have been advised to deliver their babies at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, which delivers 1,200 babies each year.

As we’ve reported previously, the center recently opened a $2.5 million NICU. It provides care for medically fragile, premature infants and full-term newborns with infections, breathing difficulties, growth restrictions and maternal health concerns.

“LewisGale Medical Center is ready to support LewisGale Hospital Montgomery’s obstetric patients with the highest-quality labor and delivery care,” a hospital spokesperson told 10 News. “While we will no longer deliver babies at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, patients can receive gynecological care, as well as pre-and-postnatal care, at LewisGale Physicians.”

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.