Virginia Tech researchers are exploring new ways to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

A team of scientists was awarded nearly $2 million for the study.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

They’ll look at a natural compound found in certain plants like olives, and study its impact on lowering blood sugar and managing body weight.

They’ll also analyze how it’s processed in the body to ensure its safety for possible future clinical trials.