Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ in Roanoke set to close

ROANOKE, Va. – Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ in downtown Roanoke is set to close its doors at the end of the month.
The restaurant made the announcement on social media Friday.
Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ’s last day in business is Jan. 31.
