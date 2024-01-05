45º
Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ in Roanoke set to close

The restaurant’s last day in business is Jan. 31

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ in Roanoke is set to close on Jan. 31. (Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ) (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ in downtown Roanoke is set to close its doors at the end of the month.

The restaurant made the announcement on social media Friday.

Crescent City Bourbon & BBQ’s last day in business is Jan. 31.

