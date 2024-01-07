Body found in burned vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a burned vehicle in Nelson County Sunday morning.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to Norwood Road near the intersection of Richmond Highway in the Gladstone area of Nelson County at around 9 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle off of Norwood Road that had been destroyed by fire.

While on the scene, the sheriff’s office said deputies located an unknown, unresponsive person inside the vehicle.

The unidentified body has been transported to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for identification, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information concerning the circumstances of the incident is asked to contact Captain Connor Tobin with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 263-7050.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.