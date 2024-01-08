Countdown is on for 2024 New River Polar Plunge

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – The countdown is on for the 2024 New River Polar Punge.

The event raises money to benefit the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. It’s the largest fundraiser for the organization.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

Participating in the Polar Plunge helps support more than 14 sports, tournaments, and competitions local athletes participate in.

Special Olympics Virginia provides athletes with intellectual disabilities a chance to gain valuable skills both on and off the playing field.

”The teams like to create a theme, but you don’t have to. You can just get cold. A lot of people will say that less is more in terms of going into the water. The more clothes you have on, the longer you stay cold. So you can go in in a bathing suit, or in a costume.”

This year’s Polar Plunge will be on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Bissett Park in Radford.

Soon, you’ll be able to vote for which WSLS anchors you want to see take the plunge! Sign up to be an Insider for free at wsls.com/insider and subscribe to our Insider Newsletter to receive updates.