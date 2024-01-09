Dangers of keeping your Christmas tree up after the holiday

ROANOKE, Va. – Some people may be trying to hold on to the Christmas spirit after the holiday season.

Keeping real Christmas trees around your home weeks after Dec. 25 is very dangerous.

The National Fire Protection Association said that 34% of fires involving Christmas trees happen in January.

“I liken it to just having like a pile of gasoline or whatever sitting in your living room and that’s kind of what it’s like so it doesn’t have to be just the Christmas lights that are on the tree, it can be that you’ve got it sitting fairly close to the fireplace or the wood stove or it’s a candle,” Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and EMS said.

Even though it’s sad to say goodbye, it’s best to get rid of them immediately.