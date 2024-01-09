Downed power line, damaged signal in Roanoke City causes road closure

ROANOKE, Va. – Drivers are urged to avoid S. Jefferson Street and McClanahan Street due to a damaged signal pole and downed power lines in the roadway, according to the City of Roanoke.
We’re told the traffic signal wiring and signal controller were significantly damaged and may take two weeks or longer to fix.
Officials said once the roadway has reopened, there will be a four-way stop sign in place until repairs on the signal are made.
