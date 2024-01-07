Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, January 9-10, 2024

A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect for Tuesday, Jan 9 through Wednesday, Jan 10

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News has issued a Weather Authority Alert Day for Tuesday, January 9 and Wednesday, January 10.

We get a brief moment to catch our breath before the next storm system moves in, and this one is going to be strong (in some ways).

Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, we expect a brief wintry mix that should mostly be confined to our higher elevations along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Nonetheless, it’s worth watching for parts of Grayson, Carroll, Floyd and Patrick Counties (and Bent Mountain).

A brief wintry mix will be possible in parts of the area early Tuesday morning.

Beyond that, heavy rain will be likely. Most forecast data suggests rain totals of 1 to 3″ (isolated higher), which could lead to localized flooding.

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening.

While the threat for severe thunderstorm and/or tornadoes mostly stays south of here, it’s the wind we’ll need to watch heading into Wednesday.

Gusts of 30 to 50 mph, in addition to a soggy ground, could lead to downed limbs and power outages.

Wind gusts could bring down limbs and/or power lines Wednesday.

