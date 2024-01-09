How to get physically fit in the new year

ROANOKE, Va. – For many people, the new year means getting into shape. However, health experts said that can lead to burnout or even injuries. So, it’s important that you pace yourselves.

10 News is working for you. We spoke with acute care physical therapists at LewisGale Medical Center about what you can do to get physically fit.

First, health experts said there is a difference between being physically fit and being healthy.

“Physically fit I see it as your body’s ability to use its different systems efficiently in order to complete a physical task or an activity daily, and that can be measured by how much weight you can lift, or your ability to climb a flight of stairs, how fast you can run a mile. As far as being healthy, the World Health Organization defines health as a state of physical, emotional and social well-being,” said acute care physical therapist Billy Chea with LewisGale Medical Center.

However, health experts said being physically fit and healthy can go hand in hand.

“Physical fitness and being healthy kind of go hand in hand because managing your comorbidities is going to allow you to feel better to participate in physical activity and on the flip side physical activity is going to help you manage comorbidities and reduce your risk,” said acute care physical therapist Stephanie Neast with LewisGale Medical Center.

To improve your physical health, acute care therapists recommend doing exercises, including squatting and even stretches. They also said something as underrated as walking can help you.

“Going for a walk every day, getting fresh air. If you have steps in your home, that’s an easy way to get exercise. While you’re at home, just going up and down the stairs,” said Neast.

They recommend doing these exercises at least three to five times a week.

Chea also said it’s important to pace yourself.

“So, I think the big thing of New Year’s resolutions is people come in thinking they want to achieve the top goal in mind and they don’t set, what we recommend, is a smart goal—so, setting goals that are specific measurable, attainable, relevant, and timely. So, I think it’s important for you to have a plan in place before you try to achieve something great, and setting small goals first to build toward the long term,” said Chea.

He said you should consider your lifestyle.

“I think you just need to have a good plan set in place that is tailored to your lifestyle. So, like for me, being a student compared to now, it’s like my exercise and diet routine is totally different. So, you kind of have to gear to your lifestyle to make it as sustainable as you can,” said Chea.