PIN IT: See your weather photos from Jan. 9, 2024 ☔

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash (Unsplash)

A Weather Authority Alert Day will remain in effect through January 10.

Your Local Weather Authority and 10 News crews are working for you to showcase the latest weather conditions across the region on air and online, but your photos show us what things are looking like right from where you are!

[RELATED: Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, January 9-10, 2024]

Take a look at some viewer-submitted Pins from Jan. 9, 2024, below. Check out all of our Pins here!

jerry carr

Our back yard here in Terry's fork 1.17 rain at 3:57 PM

0
Check
Marlene Garber

Ice still building on surfaces especially the trees. Ponding water. Wind is getting up. Sitting right at 32 in Copper Hill.

0
Copper Hill
Laura Grant

Mix @ Irish Creek rd. Vesuvius Va

1
Roanoke
jerry carr

ice all over decks . driveway and cars . Havent been to road yet . Here in Terry's Fork area of Check

1
Check

Share your weather photos and videos with us HERE!

