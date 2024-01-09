Tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Alleghany County causing delays

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – If you’re driving on I-64 Tuesday morning, expect delays.

According to VDOT, as of 7:01 a.m., a tractor-trailer crash at the 23.8 mile marker in Alleghany County has closed the west left shoulder and left lane.

The vehicle crashes in Alleghany County at the 18.8 mile marker and in Rockbridge County at the 43.5 mile marker have both been cleared.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more. No word yet on any injuries, but we’ve reached out to Virginia State Police and Ken Slack from the VDOT Staunton district to learn more.

