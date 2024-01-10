Local lawmakers convene in Richmond for new General Assembly session

RICHMOND, Va. – An historic, new Virginia General Assembly session began Wednesday, bringing fresh faces, firsts and new challenges for local lawmakers. Del. Don Scott was elected as the first black Speaker of the House. And nearly a third of lawmakers are new to Richmond.

Republican newcomer Del. Tim Griffin (R-53) represents Amherst County, parts of Bedford and Nelson Counties.

“I feel great. I’m privileged and blessed to be here,” said Griffin.

Griffin said he plans to fight for parent choice in schools, pro-life rights, and election and criminal justice reform.

“Focus on things that are pro-victim, and not pro-defendant or pro-criminal as we’ve seen the last few years,” said Griffin.

Roanoke County native turned Republican Delegate Chris Obenshain (R-41) said he’s happy to serve his hometown.

“Being from Southwest Virginia, growing up in Roanoke County, being from Montgomery County, I think, you know, that’s why I ran,” said Obenshain. “I ran to be a voice for Southwest Virginia here in Richmond.”

Obenshain’s priorities include mental health, education and taxes. With Democrats now controlling both chambers, Griffin and Obenshain said they’ll have to navigate a divided government.

“We’ll be in the minority, so we have to work across the aisle,” said Griffin.

“Hopefully there are some things that we can work together on,” said Obenshain. “Try to find solutions that are best for all Virginians, not just one party or the other.”

Longtime Republican Senator William Stanley Jr. (R-7) said there will be a learning curve for new lawmakers.

“A lot of new faces in the Senate and in the House,” said Stanley. “So it’s going to be exciting and challenging, I think, at the same time.”

His priorities include modernizing school infrastructure and stopping fentanyl from entering Virginia.

“Fentanyl is such a bad problem right now. Our overdose rate is through the roof,” said Stanley.

Roanoke City Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul (D-11) was elected to serve as Chair of the House Education Committee. He’d like to see lawmakers increase teacher pay, focus on student mental health and prevent crime.

“We’re working on a whole host of initiatives, including a community youth gun violence prevention program that’s going to be working with the schools,” said Rasoul.

When it comes to big issues like abortion, marijuana retail sales and guns, with Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in office and Democrats now holding a narrow majority in both chambers, Republican Sen. Mark Peake (R-8) said getting bills passed in a divided government may prove challenging.

“Regular issues of education, roads, things like that, we’ll get those done. We always do,” said Peake. “But a lot of the other bills are going to be tricky. "

Lawmakers will have to work across the aisle to be a voice for Southwest Virginia.

“Every day we’re going to be on that floor with the new legislators and the ones that have been here representing Southside and Southwest fighting our guts out,” said Stanley.

Lawmakers have 60 days to get to work before the session ends in March.