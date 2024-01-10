Person dead after Campbell County house fire

GLADYS, Va. – A person is dead after a house fire in Campbell County, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, a call came in for a house fire on Covered Bridge Road in Gladys, authorities said.

When crews got to the scene, they found flames had engulfed the back side of a single-wide trailer. Once they extinguished the fire, they found a victim inside.

We’re told the victim was transported to the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s office and the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Officials said crews from Gladys, Altavista, and Evington Fire Departments, Campbell County Public Safety, Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office, and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fire.