Roanoke City leaders unveil proposed master plan for Evans Spring

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City leaders are moving forward with the Evans Spring project — that’s the vacant land along Interstate 581 across from Valley View Mall.

It’s the only large empty site within city limits that’s available for development, but there have also been a lot of concerns from people living nearby.

“There’s too much traffic,” LaDonna Jordan, who has lived near Evans Spring for over 30 years, said.

Jordan feels there shouldn’t be any change to the area.

“I think the traffic would increase, there would be more and extra that we don’t need for the city right now,” Jordan said.

People who live near Evans Spring really don’t want to see development, in fact, they want this to remain more of a greenspace, however, the city released it’s proposed master plan for the area and there are a couple of options.

There are four options city leaders are looking at for development in the area.

The first looks at how the Top Hill Drive neighborhood provides for more residential units as well as providing commercial space.

Under the same option, there is still more open green space, parks and there is also a connection to the I-581 exchange.

While others are not in favor, some support the idea and shared their feedback at community meetings.

“I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be a wonderful area especially if they develop undeveloped land,” Bernice Griffin Pasley, who lives in the Rugby area said.

The second option looks at commercial and office space opportunities, the third option, balances commercial and residential land uses, and preserves a large open space and the fourth is a mostly residential with no I-581 connections.

“We have empty buildings if y’all want to bring businesses to the city, do something right now,” Jordan said.

Leaders are expected to make a decision on the proposed master plan in February.

“My only concern is I hope the folks are not displaced,” Griffin-Pasley said.