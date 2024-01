RADFORD, Va. – The 2024 New River Polar Plunge raises money to benefit the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia it’s Southwest Virginia’s largest fundraiser.

Some WSLS Anchors are gearing up for the event and you can decide who takes the plunge.

All you have to do is sign up using your email to become an insider to vote.

Here’s one WSLS team member asking the public to vote responsibly.

Voting starts January 17th.