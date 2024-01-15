Hundreds honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during parade in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. – Communities across Southwest Virginia are honoring the civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday’s snowy weather didn’t stop people in Lexington from taking part in the 8th Annual MLK Parade.

The parade is hosted by CARE Rockbridge, which stands for Community Anti-Racism Effort.

“The turnout was amazing. And that shows the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King lives on. And that people want to remember and commemorate the work that Dr. King did in advancing civil rights for people who have had their civil rights violated,” said Reginald A. Early, Co-founder and President of CARE Rockbridge.

This effort is especially important in Lexington, a city with deep-rooted ties to the Confederacy.

“For me, today meant a lot, especially with Friday being Lee Day, and we had to see people walk with confederate flags. That really hurt me. Then coming out here seeing a big whole community coming together and marching for the same thing,” said parade goer, Julie Charles.

People were there to honor Dr. King’s fight for inclusivity and acceptance for all.

“Not only did he fight for African Americans, but also for other People of Color too. I think it’s definitely important to remember,” said another parade attendee, Crystal Campuzano.