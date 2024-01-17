Danville wants to ramp up tourism with a new program

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville hopes to ramp up tourism with a new program called “Visit SoSi Tourism Sponsorship.”

Tourism stakeholders can receive up to $10,000 through Danville’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

Some of the events the city is looking for include festivals, sports and even rodeos.

However, city officials are looking for anything that will amp up visitors.

“We’re looking for people that are working with events and programs that are gonna drive visitation into our community. We love our programs to be able to support entertainment for our own citizens. That’s great, and we love it. But tourism is all about bringing people from outside their community to enjoy all the great things there are to see and do in our community,” said the City of Danville’s Tourism Manager, Lisa Meriwether.

Meriwether said tourism can improve the quality of life for the people living in the area and can also help with economic development.

“Tourism is economic development. It is one of the cleanest forms of economic development. We’re not building buildings for that paving roads. And we talk about how tourism, and I love to say that since the first day of economic development,” said Meriwether.

It’s the first year the City of Danville is hosting the program.

Any company that proposes an event taking place by June 30, 2024, can apply here.

However, the city will consider applications for events taking place by Dec. 1, 2024.