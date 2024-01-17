Roanoke parents express continued concerns about Grandin Court Elementary School threats

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is continuing to look into parents’ concerns after learning a fifth-grader from Grandin Court Elementary School was removed from the school after allegedly making threats toward specific students, a teacher and even the police.

Parents were later informed the student would not be returning to Grandin Court for the rest of the school year.

However, parents are still asking which school the child will be attending, with safety concerns for other students and teachers.

We brought these concerns to Roanoke City Public Schools officials and received the following statement:

“We understand the importance of addressing these concerns and value transparency to the community. However, due to state and federal laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we are unable to share specific information about individual students’ records, including their enrollment status or disciplinary actions. Our commitment to student privacy is paramount, and we adhere to all applicable laws to ensure the confidentiality of student information. While we cannot confirm or deny specific details about the student in question, please be assured that any decisions related to student placement are made in accordance with our district policies and procedures. As has been shared previously, as part of the comprehensive threat assessment process, an individualized safety plan, consequences, and interventions are developed and put in place to protect all students and staff.” Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS)

10 News also reached out to Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney, Donald Caldwell on Wednesday to ask why his office decided not to press charges against the student who made the threats. We have yet to hear back.

This comes after we tried to get in touch with Caldwell last week for comment on the situation and were told he was not in the office.