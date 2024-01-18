One dead after house fire in Grayson County

Unidentified human remains were found at the scene of a house fire in Grayson County Thursday. (Grayson County Sheriff's Office)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Unidentified human remains of one person were recovered from the scene of a house fire in Grayson County early Thursday.

According to Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughan, Twin County C-COM received a call at around 3 a.m. in reference to the house fire at 9291 Flat Ridge Road in Troutdale.

Upon arrival, we’re told Troutdale firefighters found the structure to be fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office said the wooden frame house was over 150 years old.

Members of Troutdale, Rugby, Sugar Grove, and Independence Fire Department also responded, along with members of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia State Police arson investigators were also called to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Authorities said the cause is still under investigation.

According to authorities, investigators suspect the remains recovered from the scene belong to an elderly man who lived at the residence.