Docs for Morgan fundraiser returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Docs for Morgan was formed in 2012 by Carilion Clinic physicians who wanted to honor Morgan and support her parents, Daniel and Gil Harrington.

Dan Harrington is the vice dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. The event supports an annual scholarship that goes to deserving students at the school and honors Morgan’s passion for education.

Morgan was an intern at the school and was attending Virginia Tech before she was tragically murdered in 2009. The scholarship fund was established in her honor and, to date, has generated over $500,000 benefiting students at the School of Medicine.

“You can create something good despite the shattered pieces of life, we have made a new life with the help of everyone here and we are so grateful,” Gil Harrington, Morgan’s mom said.

The Docs for Morgan game is set for Wednesday at Patrick Henry High School gym at 7 p.m.