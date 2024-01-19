Pittsylvania County crash leaves 31-year-old man dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 31-year-old Chatham man was killed in a Pittsylvania County crash this week, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash involved three vehicles and happened on Thursday (Jan. 18) at about 3:30 p.m. on Route 41 where it intersects with Route 750.

We’re told 31-year-old Cody Blake Rowland, of Chatham, was driving in a 2005 GMC Canyon when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a 2022 Dodge Ram right before hitting a 2013 Ford Flex.

According to VSP, Rowland was not wearing his seat belt, and unfortunately, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 39-year-old Jason Robertson, of Dry Fork, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries, whereas the man driving the Dodge, 46-year-old Richard Weese, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, was not hurt in the incident. Both individuals were wearing their seat belts, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.