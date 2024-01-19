Suspect sought after Danville shooting, 19-year-old injured

Danville police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 19-year-old on Wednesday night.

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 19-year-old on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Keen Street, according to DPD.

A 19-year-old man was shot and is currently in stable condition, authorities said.

Police said this was not a random act and the suspect is sought.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Danville PD by any of the following: