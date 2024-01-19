35º
Suspect sought after Danville shooting, 19-year-old injured

Police say this was not a random act

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a 19-year-old on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Keen Street, according to DPD.

A 19-year-old man was shot and is currently in stable condition, authorities said.

Police said this was not a random act and the suspect is sought.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Danville PD by any of the following:

  • Calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4,
  • Investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again,
  • Calling 911,
  • Contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000,
  • Approaching any officer you see,
  • Reaching out through social media,
  • Sending an email to crimetips@danvilleva.gov,
  • Using the crime tips app CARE.

