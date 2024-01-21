Suspect in custody after police chase of stolen vehicle leads to crash in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A suspect is in custody after authorities said they stole a vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase in Roanoke on Sunday morning.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, the car was reported stolen Sunday morning from a hotel on Ordway Road. We’re told officers found the car with the suspect inside, parked outside of another business nearby.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

When an officer tried to approach the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene in the car, heading south on Peters Creek Road. A high-speed chase ensued at around 9:41 a.m., and lasted less than two minutes, authorities said.

RPD said at the intersection of Melrose Avenue NW and Peters Creek Road, the car went across the median into opposite lanes of traffic and crashed into a utility pole.

We’re told upon the crash, the car was engulfed in flames.

Police said the suspect got out of the car and was taken into custody. They were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.