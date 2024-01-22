Overnight Roanoke County fire leaves resident displaced

A Roanoke County resident has been displaced after a house fire broke out overnight, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke County resident has been displaced after a house fire broke out overnight, according to the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the fire in the 5300 block of Yellow Mountain Road in the Clearbrook area at about 12:42 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22).

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke coming from the attic area of the two-story home, and within about an hour, crews were able to bring the fire under control.

An adult was inside the house at the time of the fire, but they were not hurt in the incident, authorities said. The American Red Cross is working to assist the resident, according to authorities.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause and estimate the damage.