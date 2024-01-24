Bond denied for man charged in connection with fentanyl incident at Amherst Co. elementary school

Clifford Dugan Jr., denied bond after being charged for his role in students' consumption of fentanyl-positive gummies at an Amherst Co. elementary school.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man charged for his role in students’ consumption of fentanyl-positive gummies at an Amherst Co. elementary school has been denied bond.

As we’ve previously reported, 50-year-old Clifford Dugan Jr. and 26-year-old Nicole Sanders were charged after several Amherst County fourth-grade students ate gummy bears that tested positive for fentanyl, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Seven of those students had allergic reactions, and five sought treatment.

A search warrant was then issued for a residence on Pendleton Drive in Amherst County, according to the sheriff’s office.

As a result, Dugan Jr. was charged with the following:

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Sanders was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and the possession of a schedule I or II drug.

Dugan Jr.appealed his bond decision to the Amherst Circuit Court and the appeal was denied on Tuesday. He’s due back in Amherst Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. for an adjudicatory hearing.