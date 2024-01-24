Botetourt County Board of Supervisors table Wawa convenience store proposal

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The fate of a popular convenience store expanding to the Daleville Town Center remains unknown following a Botetourt County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The board heard hours of public comment over the proposal to build a Wawa convenience store on the corner of Roanoke Road and Glebe Road.

The popular convenience chain offers fresh foods, coffee and fuel. However, residents at Monday’s planning commission meeting say there are already plenty of these types of businesses in the area.

Earlier in the month, the county’s planning commission heard similar comments and ended up recommending a denial of the proposal.

Many people who spoke at the planning commission meeting also spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing.

Jerry King was one of several speakers opposed to the Wawa coming to Botetourt County.

“If you think that a Wawa will not increase traffic, simply go and observe the cars coming and going from Sheetz. Sheetz has two good roads and a stoplight,” King said.

Many of the concerns from residents revolve around two issues: traffic and the need for another gas station.

A fast-food restaurant would have more of an impact on traffic in the area than a convenience store, according to a traffic study done on the project. The intention of the Wawa was for it to be a stop-and-go place.

Several speakers said they aren’t opposed to Wawa in general, just not at the particular site.

However, some residents like Bob Patterson are in favor of the proposal.

“You’ve been asked to listen to your taxpayer constituents, I’m a taxpayer constituent. Wawa is good for the community. Wawa will bring hundreds of thousands of dollars of tax revenue to Botetourt County,” Patterson said.

After hours of discussion, the Board of Supervisors voted to table the idea for up to 60 days. Some of the supervisors want to meet with developers to look further into the traffic impacts of building a Wawa.