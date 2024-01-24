‘Handbag Heaven’ providing resources to people experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. – One local businesswoman is using her love of handbags to help people experiencing homelessness.

Diane Speaks is the owner of She’s International Boutique in Downtown Roanoke.

She recently started an initiative called “Handbag Heaven.”

From now until Feb. 16, you can drop off used handbags filled with at least three toiletry items.

The bags will then be donated to the Roanoke homelessness assistance team, where they will hand them out to unsheltered people throughout the winter.

“I just think I care. And I’m not a million-dollar business, but I think everybody cares in their own small way and can give. So that’s what I like to do, be able to help someone unsheltered,” Speaks said.

They are also collecting used bookbags and shaving kits with items for men.

Speaks said they are particularly looking for feminine hygiene products and lotion.