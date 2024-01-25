VBOE examines critical need for early childhood education

The Virginia Board of Education is examining the critical need for children to go to preschool.

During its work session on Wednesday, the board listened to a presentation about “Building Blocks for Virginia Families.”

It showed that students who have historically faced barriers are less likely to enter kindergarten with the need to succeed — which includes low-income families.

It also went over the choices for early childhood education, and the role public funding plays in breaking down barriers.

“Sometimes we’ve ended up in this conversation of ‘Well should it be in a school, should it be in a church,’ versus recognizing truly if we don’t make that opportunity available to more families, then we know that our kids, particularly in our low-income households, two-thirds of them come in not ready,” Deputy Superintendent of Early Childhood Care and Education Jenna Conway said.

Governor Youngkin proposed that Virginia will invest nearly $450 million annually in early childhood care and education.

