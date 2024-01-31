Martinsville High School students create new small business, ‘Stitchify’

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville High School students are making a name for themselves. That name? Entrepreneurs.

More than $15,500, that’s how much money students with Stitchify have made by selling their one-of-a-kind t-shirts made fully by them. An accomplishment that puts these students on cloud 9.

“I just wanted to start jumping and running around, I was just ecstatic,” Niikko Dews, Senior at MVHS said.

What started out as an internship class, turned into a small business where students can explore the world of entrepreneurship.

“We have high expectations, and they’ll reach them, so they were given some high expectations, and they were given opportunities to go and be like an adult and they stepped up and they are doing the jobs,” Dr. Aji Dixon, principal of MVHS said.

The grind doesn’t stop for the Stitchify workers — orders are continually swarming in; the small business has already fulfilled multiple orders for school clubs ranging from the robotics team to cheerleading.

“I love the fact that I can do what I love. Because I love to do designs and make shirts and stuff. That’s just my personal passion. So being able to sit in here and make shirts all day that’s just what I love,” Dews said.

Their goal is to earn $25,000 by the end of the school year with their shirt sales. The next step is to start selling hats and cups in addition to the clothing.