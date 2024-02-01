Amherst Co. home a total loss after devastating blaze

A house fire in Amherst Co. was destroyed by a fire Wednesday evening, according to Asst. Chief Steve Drummond with the Amherst Fire Department.

AMHERST, Va. – A house fire in Amherst Co. was destroyed b a fire Wednesday evening, according to Asst. Chief Steve Drummond with the Amherst Fire Department.

Authorities said the call came in at 7:05 p.m., and the home was fully involved in the fire.

Crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Luckily, we’re told no one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

According to Drummond, the home was deemed a total loss.

Authorities said the Red Cross was notified and there were no details available on how many residents will be displaced.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.