Two found dead with gunshot wounds in Roanoke County home, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Roanoke County.

Authorities said at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 2800 block of Laurel Glen Road following multiple 911 calls about a possible domestic situation involving Anthony Sweeney, 57, and Nikki Sweeney, 53, both of Roanoke County.

We’re told officers forced entry into the residence and found both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

RCPD said there is no danger to the public, and the case is under investigation.