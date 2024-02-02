Police chase leads to crash on 5th Street NW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

The road has reopened, according to Roanoke Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

The public is asked to avoid the area of 5th Street NW in Roanoke after a pursuit led to a crash in the area, according to Roanoke Police.

Police said 5th Street NW is closed from Harrison Avenue NW to Patton Avenue NW, and the intersection of 5th Street and Fairfax Avenue NW is also closed.

We’re told the driver of the vehicle crashed into two vehicles and a house after a brief pursuit with Roanoke Police officers. The officers were attempting to serve warrants on the driver, and located him in the 300 block of Hackley Avenue NW.

According to authorities, the suspect immediately fled the scene at a high speed before losing control of the vehicle and crashing. The suspect was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for minor injuries sustained during the crash.

No other serious injuries were reported to police.

RPD said the existing felony warrants and additional charges stemming from the pursuit will be served once the suspect is released from the hospital.

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible while officers work.

We’ll continue to update this article as we learn more.