Florists gear up for Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and florists have already been prepping for weeks to get ready for one of the biggest flower holidays.

Staff at George’s Flowers in Roanoke said they received their first Valentine’s Day order the first week in January, and they haven’t stopped coming since.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

To prepare for the big day, they had to rent a giant refrigeration truck to keep all the flowers fresh and staff works overtime to fill orders closer to the fourteenth.

As for their most popular order? You probably won’t be surprised at the answer,

“Red roses for sure, the number one. And roses by far is our largest category but we have a lot of really cool specials that we do. We do our own in-house feature menu for all holidays, and that’s very important,” President and Founder of George’s Flowers George Clements said.

We’re told they will likely continue taking online orders until a few days before, but they’ll be open on Valentine’s Day for walk-in customers.