Accidental fire at Roanoke Co. home leaves $40k in damages, crews say

One person is staying with family after a fire at their home Thursday evening, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE

According to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was caused by combustible material too close to a grill.

We’re told damages left to the home are estimated to be around $40,000.

ORIGINAL STORY

Crews said they responded to the call for the fire in the 6700 block of Jasmine Circle at 5:31 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from the carport area of the brick, one-story home and marked it a working fire.

We’re told the fire was brought under control in around 20 minutes.

One person was home at the time, but was able to get out unharmed, authorities said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.