The Science Museum of Western Virginia is celebrating the opening of the "Eye Planetarium." (Science Museum of Western Virginia)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Science Museum of Western Virginia is celebrating the grand opening of the Eye Planetarium on Feb. 14.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The Eye Planetarium will be open Thursday through Sunday, with a variety of shows and interactive experiences.

The planetarium’s first event, ‘Stars Over the Star City,’ will take place at 6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 8. To purchase yours, click here.