Virginia’s spring burn ban starts Thursday

VIRGINIA – Another burn ban is in effect now through April 30, as Virginia begins its spring fire season.

State law prohibits outdoor burning anytime before 4 p.m. when a fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.

The hope is that this will reduce the likelihood of wildfires like the one in Matts Creek that scorched thousands of acres in Bedford County.

“Usually after four, we’re seeing lower temperatures, higher relative humidities, winds are more calm,” Michael Downey with the Virginia Department of Forestry said. “That’s why you can burn after four.”

If you don’t follow the law you can face a Class 3 misdemeanor or a fine.